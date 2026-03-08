Assam: Three Dead After Passenger Van Plunges Off Road in Dima Hasao

Three people were killed, and four others after a passenger van plunged off the road in Assam’s Dima Hasao district on Saturday night.

According to the reports, the accident took place at around 9:30 pm on the New Haflong Approach Road in the Boro Haflong area under Haflong Police Station. The van bearing plate number AS08 C 4409 reportedly lost control and fell nearly 200 feet down a roadside slope, causing severe damage to the vehicle.

Reports said the passengers were returning after attending the weekly market in Haflong. They were vegetable vendors travelling towards Lumding when the mishap occurred near New Haflong Station Road.

Local police and rescue teams rushed to the spot soon after the accident and carried out a rescue operation. The injured were immediately taken to Haflong Civil Hospital for treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Manjay Gurung, the driver and a resident of Langting Hasin, Bimala from Langting Kalibari, and Lambu Nazary, also from Langting Kalibari.

Four others were injured in the crash and are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. The injured have been identified as Sumit Mondal (17) from Dautohazar, Animoy Chakma (40) from Langting, Sulmita Bathari (30) from Maibang, and Sunila Busumotary (60) from Langting Kalibari.

Officials said that one of the injured persons is in critical condition.