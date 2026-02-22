ASSAM: Woman Killed in Late-Night Dumper Accident in Jagiroad

A tragic road accident in Jagiroad on Saturday night claimed the life of a mentally unstable woman after she was allegedly run over by a speeding dumper truck.

The incident took place at Char Ali in Jagiroad, an area that locals say has increasingly become unsafe due to the unchecked movement of heavy vehicles. The dumper was coming down at high speed from the railway overbridge on the Morigaon side when it hit the woman with tremendous force.

The impact was so severe that parts of her body were flung nearly 50 feet away, leaving behind a horrifying scene on the road. The driver of the dumper fled immediately after the accident, abandoning the victim without any attempt to help.

Police from Jagiroad Police Station reached the spot soon after and recovered the body. An investigation has been launched to identify and trace the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run case.

The deceased woman was known in the area and had been wandering around Jagiroad for months. Residents said she had been mentally unstable and often seen roaming the streets. In a deeply disturbing turn of events, she had reportedly given birth a few months ago after allegedly becoming a victim of sexual exploitation. She had delivered the child in front of the Jagiroad Police Station, but the newborn baby girl died shortly after birth.

Also Read: Assam: Dumper Runs Over, Kills 8-Year-Old in Golaghat; Locals Allege Illegal Sand Mining