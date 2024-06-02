Assam: Three Drug Peddlers Apprehended in Separate Ops

In a recent development, two drug peddlers were caught red-handed while selling drugs in Assam’s Hailakandi. A significant amount of brown sugar, totaling 68 grams, along with Rs 50,000 in cash, was seized from them.
The public in Barjurai intervened, apprehended the smugglers, and handed them over to the police.
The arrested individuals were identified as Taibur Rahman Borbhuyan and Babul Hussain Laskar.
Meanwhile, the Bokakhat police conducted a successful anti-drug drive during the night hours on Saturday, which led to the seizure of five containers filled with drugs.
The raid was carried out at a private residence in Koilakhat village. The owner identified as Hemant Bora is currently under interrogation by the Bokakhat police as the investigation continues.