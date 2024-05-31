Assam

Assam: Two Drug Peddlers Apprehended in Separate Incidents

The Police are currently interrogating the accused peddler to unearth further linkages.
In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Basishtha Police apprehended a notorious drug peddler under the Khanapara flyover in Guwahati on Friday.

According to sources, the operation led to the seizure of about 14 containers, 3 syringe and unaccounted cash from the peddler. The accused was identified as Rinku.

Meanwhile, in another instance, another individual was arrested with illicit brown sugar at Agomani in Golakganj under Dhubri district this morning.

The accused was arrested in front of the Block Elementary Education Officer 's (BEEO) office. The arrested smuggler has been identified as Akbar Sheikh.

According to reports, the police seized around six containers stuffed with 6.62 gm brown sugar from Akbar’s possession.

