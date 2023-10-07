Assam: Three Family Members Stabbed In Kokrajhar

Three members of a family were allegedly stabbed and injured by a group of miscreants at their residence in Assam’s Kokrajhar district on Friday night.
Sources revealed that some miscreants barged into their house located at Kathalguri village and attacked them with sharp objects, inflicting serious injuries. The reason behind the unprecedented attack is yet to be established.
The injured lot has been identified as Matibor Mandal, Naminur Mandal, and Manowara Bibi.
Following the attack, the trio was admitted to Barpeta Medical College Hospital in critical condition.
Meanwhile, local police sprung into action after receiving information about the same and nabbed two miscreants involved in the crime.
One of the miscreants has been identified as Sabet Ali.
A manhunt to nab others involved in underway.