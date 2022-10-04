Assam: Three Held For Allegedly Gang-Raping School Girl In Goalpara

Three persons were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a school girl in Assam’s Goalpara district.

The incident took place at Agia village on Saturday afternoon when the victim minor girl was returning from school.

According to sources, the three miscreants committed the heinous crime in a jungle adjacent to the village.

Later, the trio was arrested based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s family members.

A case under under the POCSO Act was also registered against them.

Last month, a minor school girl in Assam’s Nagaon district was allegedly raped by six men over a course of two days.

The superintendent of Nagaon BP Civil Hospital Dr. L C Nath informed that the 16-year-old girl was brought in an e-rickshaw by a youth in a semi-conscious state.

While speaking to reporters at the hospital, the girl said that she had been abducted by some miscreants on Tuesday when she was waiting for an e-rickshaw to return home from school.

She said, “They took me to an unidentified place in a vehicle and tied my mouth, hands and legs. A total of six persons confined me for two days and raped me repeatedly.”