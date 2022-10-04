Pratidin Time Organizes Trends 'Sharodi Shrestha 2022’ Competition

Pratidin Time and Trends organized a creative competition, Trends 'Sharodi Shrestha 2022’, wherein societies, committees and organizations showcased their talent and skills of decorating puja mandaps and idols for this Durga Puja.

Over 250 societies and puja committees from across the state participated in the competition, the results of which were declared on Monday.

The total prize pool is Rs 3 lakh 30 thousand. Winners will be presented with an award along with their designated cash prize on Tuesday.

Winners list –

First prize – Sri Sri Sidheshwari Kali Mandir Durga Puja Samiti, Dibrugarh