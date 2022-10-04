Assam

Pratidin Time Organizes Trends 'Sharodi Shrestha 2022’ Competition

Over 250 societies and puja committees from across the state participated in the competition, the results of which were declared on Monday.
Pratidin Time Organizes Trends 'Sharodi Shrestha 2022’ Competition
Pratidin Bureau

Pratidin Time and Trends organized a creative competition, Trends 'Sharodi Shrestha 2022’, wherein societies, committees and organizations showcased their talent and skills of decorating puja mandaps and idols for this Durga Puja.

Over 250 societies and puja committees from across the state participated in the competition, the results of which were declared on Monday.

The total prize pool is Rs 3 lakh 30 thousand. Winners will be presented with an award along with their designated cash prize on Tuesday.

Winners list –

First prize – Sri Sri Sidheshwari Kali Mandir Durga Puja Samiti, Dibrugarh

Most Creative Design – Satribari Sarbajanin Dev Puja Stan Samiti, Guwahati

Best Idol Decoration – Azad Hind Club, Pandu, Guwahati

Best Mandap decorated by a society – Babylon Welfares Society Puja Samiti, Guwahati

Also Read
Body Recovered at Puja Pandal In Assam's Goalpara
Pratidin Time
Durga Puja
Sharodi Shrestha 2022
competititon
trends

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com