Assam: Three Including Child Killed In Elephant Attack

Three persons, including a child, were trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants at Lakhipur in Assam’s Goalapara district late Sunday night.

The deceased have been identified as Sarathi Lama, his four-year-old son Suchit Bishwakarma and another villager Bhim Bahadur Chetri.

Three cattle heads were also killed by the herd.

The incident was reported from Kurung village in the district.

According to sources, the elephants went on a rampage yesterday night and also destroyed seven houses in the village. The victims attempted to protect their houses, however, they were attacked and killed by the tuskers.

It is suspected that the tuskers might have strayed into the village in search of food.

Meanwhile, locals have urged the forest department to take cognizance of the matter as incidents like this is a prevailing problem in the area.