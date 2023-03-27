Assam: Three Injured as Bikes Collide Head-On In Mukalmua

At least three persons were injured after two bikes collided head-on at Mukalmua under Assam’s Nalbari district on Monday.

The incident as reported from Khalihapar area in Barkhetri subdivision of the district.

The three injured have been identified as Lachit Kaiwart, Ravi Kaiwart and Jamanuniddin Ahmed.

The trio was later admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in critical condition.

Sources said that both the bikes were in high speed when the collision occurred.

Earlier on Saturday, at least 22 female tea workers were injured in a road accident that occurred at Teok under Assam’s Jorhat district.

According to sources, the vehicle carrying the tea workers lost control and overturned on the side of the road, resulting in the injuries.

The incident was reported near Meleng tea estate at Teok.

It is learned that that tea workers were being transported to the estate for their daily work when the accident occurred.

Following the incident, all the injured women were rushed to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for medical attention.