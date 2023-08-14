Assam: Three Involved In Mangaldoi Firearms Training Workshop Gets Interim Bail

Three of the accused who were involved in Rashtriya Bajrang Dal’s firearms training workshop in Assam appeared at the Mangaldoi Police Station on Monday after receiving interim bail from court.
The three involved have been identified as Subrata Das, Abhijit Ghosh and Dinesh Kalita.
It is to be mentioned that Dinesh Kalita is the president of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, Assam chapter.
Earlier, the Darrang Police registered a case against the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal for organizing a seven-day training camp from July 24 to 30 where men aged 18 to 30 were given weapons training.
It is to be noted that around 350 young men in Assam received training on handling arms, including small guns in Mornoi village in Darrang District.
The event sparked debates and concerns regarding the use of firearms during training and public gatherings.