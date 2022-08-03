Three KULA Militants Nabbed After Brief Shootout In Assam's Karbi Anglong

Three members of the militant outfit Karbi United Liberation Army (KULA) were apprehended in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Wednesday.

According to reports, an encounter broke out in the Manja area of the district on Wednesday morning.

KULA is a newly floated militant group in the state which was founded by youths and is organized by them.

After receiving information about suspicious activity by the group in the area, Assam Police reached the scene and cordoned the area. However, the militants opened fire at the police. In retaliation, a member of the KULA got injured.

No police personnel were injured in the shootout.

Following the incident, police nabbed three militants including the self-styled Chairman of the outfit and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

"The self-styled Chairman of the militant outfit identified as D. P. Kronjang alias Daniel Teron was injured during the encounter and he was rushed to hospital. We have arrested two other leaders of the newly floated militant outfit and recovered arms, ammunition, dresses, letter pad, etc from the site," said Karbi Anglong SP Pushpraj Singh.

The arrested militants were identified as Sedeng Tungan alias Pronob Timung, General Secretary of KULA and Arak Ejang alias Thengtom Hanse, Finance Secretary of KULA.