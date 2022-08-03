Gold Medalist Nayanmoni Saikia To Be Promoted As DSP In Assam

Nayanmoni Saikia from Assam, one of the team members of Indian Women team who bagged gold medal in Lawn Bowl at Commonwealth Games, 2022 will be promoted as DSP in Assam.
The decision was taken by Assam Forest Department.
She is currently employed in Assam Forest Department as a Constable.
“Nayanmoni was a very dedicated weightlifter earlier, her whole life revolved around sports. But a leg injury meant that her performances kept deteriorating. Till she found Lawn Bowls. That became her passion after that. She has faced many challenges in her life, but she never sacrificed the game,” says Nayanmoni’s husband Bhaskar Jyoti Gohain to The Bridge.
Nayanmoni was born into a middle-class family in Golaghat, Assam. She was always passionate about sports and she started her career in sports through weightlifting. However, due to leg injury and deteriorating performance she chose Lawn Bowls because this sport was a game without injuries.
After she took the sport, she represented Assam and India many times. She won gold medals in National Games in individual and team events held in 2011 and 2015.
Additionally, she also bagged gold medal in the Asian Lawn Bowls Championship in 2012 in the girls' under-25 section.
She also represented the country in Commonwealth games held in the year 2014 and 2018.
The Indian Women team of leader Lovely Choubey, followed by Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (fourth) on Tuesday scripted history by bagging Gold medal in Lawn Bowl at the Commonwealth Games, 2022 held in Birmingham.