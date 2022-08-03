Gold Medalist Nayanmoni Saikia To Be Promoted As DSP In Assam

Nayanmoni Saikia from Assam, one of the team members of Indian Women team who bagged gold medal in Lawn Bowl at Commonwealth Games, 2022 will be promoted as DSP in Assam.

The decision was taken by Assam Forest Department.

She is currently employed in Assam Forest Department as a Constable.

“Nayanmoni was a very dedicated weightlifter earlier, her whole life revolved around sports. But a leg injury meant that her performances kept deteriorating. Till she found Lawn Bowls. That became her passion after that. She has faced many challenges in her life, but she never sacrificed the game,” says Nayanmoni’s husband Bhaskar Jyoti Gohain to The Bridge.

Nayanmoni was born into a middle-class family in Golaghat, Assam. She was always passionate about sports and she started her career in sports through weightlifting. However, due to leg injury and deteriorating performance she chose Lawn Bowls because this sport was a game without injuries.