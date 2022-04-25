Assam: Three Land Brokers Arrested In Baksa

Assam Police on Monday arrested three land brokers in Baksa’s Salbari area.

The trio has been identified as Xulfikar Ali, Phanindra Das and Rajeev Das.

According to the police, the main accused is one Alfikar Ali Ahmed alias Jon Khan, who is currently absconding and efforts are on to nab him.

The arrests were made on the basis of a complaint by one Pranjal Das, police said.

In September last year, as many as 453 land brokers were arrested from different parts of the state during overnight raids.

The state government has been taking aggressive measures against land brokers since last year which can be viewed as an extension of the tough stance that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has displayed after taking office in May 2020, against these underhand dealers and their dealings.

