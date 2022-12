At least three persons including women were grievously wounded after being struck by lightning at Digboi in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported Jankipur tea estate at Pengeri.

According to information, the trio was struck by lightning while they working at the tea estate today morning.

The injured persons have been identified as Rita Mura, Karthik Kand, and Julie Binghai.

All of them were rushed to Digboi Civil Hospital soon after for medical attention.