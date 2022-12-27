Mukroh Firing: Single Person Committee of Inquiry Formed

Single Person Committee of Inquiry has been set up in connection to the Mukroh firing incident on Tuesday.

According to sources, the inquiry will be headed by retired Gauhati High Court Judge Rumi Kumari Phukan.

Phukan arrived at Dongkamukam in West Karbi Anglong to investigate the firing incident that took place a month ago.

Testimonies were taken from police and forest departments as well as various organizations at the Inspection Building of Irrigation Department in Dongkamukam.

Last month, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took cognizance of the firing incident in Meghalaya’s Mukroh village which occurred on November 22.

The NHRC had asked the Union Home Secretary and the Chief Secretary, Government of Assam to suggest measures to prevent such incidents in areas of border disputes between neighbouring states.

In this regard, they were asked to examine and suggest measures to prevent such types of incidents, particularly in areas in which there are border disputes, to occur in the future. The NHRC had allotted two weeks time for the response.

Following the firing incident, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had sought the intervention of the NHRC into the incident.