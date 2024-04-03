Assam: Three More Congress Leaders Quit Party Ahead Of LS Polls

In yet another setback for the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), three more leaders of the grand old party have reportedly resigned from its primary membership ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
The three leaders are - Manisha Baruah, Tinsukia district Congress General Secretary; Amlan Parashar, Youth Congress General Secretary, and Kaustav Borkotoky, Vice-President of Tinsukia District Congress.
The reason behind them quitting the party remains unclear at the time of filing this story, however, it is speculated that the trio will be switching their allegiance to the ruling BJP.
Earlier, the APCC had expelled Pronab Kumar Baruah, the President of Tinsukia District Congress. over accusations of engaging in activities deemed detrimental to the party's interests.
Baruah later joined the BJP along with former APCC general secretary Birinchi Neog, senior Congress leaders Mahesh Moran and Thomas Baruah in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
There have been several defections from the Congress party as well as the from other opposition parties in recent times. Former working president of the Congress party, Rana Goswami, is one of them who joined the BJP along with 1,500 of its workers.
Additionally, the Assam unit of AAP witnessed the resignation of its vice president and state spokesperson, both of whom were primary members. Jitul Deka, the vice president, and Susanta Kumar Nath, the state spokesperson, have stepped down from their roles, citing dissatisfaction with the national and state leadership. AAP leaderr Kamal Kumar Medhi also chose to join the BJP.
Other switchovers include - former Assam Youth Congress President Angkita Dutta, Congress leader from Sipajhar Kuldip Barua, former Congress MLA from Khumtai constituency Bismita Gogoi, former president of All Assam Students' Union (AASU) Dipanka Kumar Nath and former AASU vice-president Prakash Das.