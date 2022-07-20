Assam: Three More Die Of Japanese Encephalitis, Toll at 35

Three more persons have died of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Assam on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 35.

According to the National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, a total of 24 fresh cases of JE has been detected in the last 24 hours.

The new cases were detected in Nagaon (4), Biswanath (4) and Jorhat (3).

Moreover, one each was reported from districts namely Baksa, Chirang and Tinsukia and two each were reported from Dhemaji, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, and Sonitpur districts.

Currently, the total number of JE infections in the state stood at 226. Two deaths and 19 JE infections were reported in the state on Tuesday.