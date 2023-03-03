SEBA Refutes HSLC Exam Paper Leak Rumours

Amid rumours about English paper leak on the very first day of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination that began on Friday, the SEBA secretary and exam controller Narnarayan Nath termed the media reports to be false and baseless.

This comes after several reports claimed that the question paper of English subject for the HSLC examination had been leaked. Interestingly, some pictures of the English paper were also doing the rounds on social media.

Speaking to the media, Narnarayan Nath said, “The reports of about the English paper leak in the current HSLC exam are false and baseless. W e are taking utmost care and maintaining vigilance, hence, leakage of question paper doesn’t arise. Moreover, the question paper which went viral on social media almost 2 hours after the exam started. Had it would have been in the morning hours, one can claim it as a leak.”

Nath also stated that the pictures which are currently doing the rounds in the social media were shared from Barpeta district and accordingly, directed the school inspector to the monitor the matter.

Earlier, several reports claimed that the handwritten question paper of chemistry subject for the HS examination had got leaked last Tuesday.

Later, Assam cabinet minister for education had come forward to debunk the reports claiming them to be fake. Ranoj Pegu also said that he personally checked the matter of chemistry question paper leak and found that the reports were baseless.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam education minister wrote, “The news of chemistry question paper leak in the current HS examination is completely fake and baseless. I have personally checked the matter. We are taking utmost care and maintaining vigilance. Please don’t heed fake news and rumours.”

Ranoj Pegu also shared a press release from Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), which conducts HS exams in Assam, regarding the chemistry question paper leak.

Meanwhile, as many as three students were expelled in Dhubri’s Bilasipara for using unfair means during examination hours.

The incident was reported at Borkanda People's Academy Centre.