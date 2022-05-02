Assam: Three Suspected Drug Peddlers Nabbed In Lakhimpur

Continuing its war against drugs, Assam police arrested three suspected drug peddlers in the Lakhimpur district of the state.

Two of the accused have been identified as Ramakanta Gam (40) and his wife Meena Bori (35). They are residents of No. 2 Parbatipur at Banderdewa in Lakhimpur.

According to reports, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh police conducted a joint operation and apprehended the duo.

Police also recovered 5 grams of drugs from their possession.

They also found drugs on their eight-year-old son.

Pouches filled with drugs were recovered from the minor's school uniform.

The minor will be provided with counseling so as to unearth further information from him.

These arrests were made based on specific intelligence inputs, police said.

Another accused, Jiten Biswas (34) was also arrested from the same area in the connection with the incident.

Police said that Biswas had earlier been arrested on drug trafficking charges, but was freed on bail.

Based on the information propvided by the accused couple, another woman was also apprehended in the district’s Harmati area..

