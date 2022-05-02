Assam Govt May Come Up with New COVID-19 SOP If Cases Surge: Keshab Mahanta

Assam health minister Keshab Mahanta hinted at enforcing a new standard operating procedure (SOP) if COVID-19 cases surge in the state.

He also said that the hospital infrastructure is ready to tackle another wave of COVID-19.

However, the health minister said that the COVID-19 situation in the state is under control so far, even as the number of cases has gone up in some of the states in the country.

Keshav Mahanta said, "We are still free from the effects of the fourth wave, but precautionary measures have been taken to handle the situation. Hospitals, doctors, ICUs and paediatric ICUs are ready in every hospital if any such situation arises in the state."

The health minister further urged the people of the state not to lower their guard and start using masks.

"Masks were never withdrawn by any government order. Therefore, I appeal to the people to wear mask and also maintain COVID protocols to keep the situation under control," he added.

Though the state has not witnessed an alarming rise in fresh cases, active cases have gone up to 11 in the state which was zero since March 28 with only a lone case, that was in home isolation in Jorhat district and was discharged on April 6.

The health department, however, said that the cases might be detected if testing is ramped up, as there is no ban on people travelling to and from states, which are recording a rise in COVID cases.

An official of the health department said that unless the state government orders mandatory testing at some entry points or places of public gathering, hardly anyone comes forward for voluntary testing even though they may have symptoms of the disease.

