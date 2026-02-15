Assam: Three Workers Fall Inside Water Tank At Gauripur Nursing Home

A serious incident at a private nursing home in Gauripur triggered panic on Sunday after three workers fell critically ill while working inside a newly constructed underground water tank.

Advertisment

The incident occurred at Gauripur Hospital Private Limited, where construction of an 18-foot-long emergency water storage tank was underway within the premises. According to sources, the workers were inside the deep tank carrying out construction work when they reportedly began experiencing breathing difficulties.

Locals alleged that no proper oxygen supply or ventilation arrangement had been ensured inside the tank before sending the workers down. As the workers’ condition worsened, fellow labourers present at the site realised something was wrong and immediately began rescue efforts.

In a desperate attempt to save them, a JCB machine was used to break open one side of the tank to create an opening. The three workers were eventually pulled out in critical condition and rushed for treatment inside the same nursing home.

One of the workers has been identified as Hafizur Rahman. The identities of the other two workers were not immediately known at the time of filing this report.

The incident has raised serious concerns among residents, who questioned how such construction work was allowed to proceed without basic safety measures, especially in a confined and deep structure like a water tank.

Several locals also expressed concern over what they described as the apparent lack of monitoring and oversight by concerned authorities. Questions are being raised about whether proper safety protocols were followed and whether the responsible officials had inspected the site.