Golaghat: Clash Erupts Between Naga And CRPF At Assam–Nagaland Border

Tension has resurfaced along the Assam–Nagaland border in Chainpur area under Sarupathar subdivision of Golaghat district, following renewed activity by Naga groups in the disputed region.

Advertisment

According to sources, a group of Nagas reportedly gathered in the area in what residents described as an aggressive posture, prompting the deployment of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. Security forces were seen maintaining a strong vigil to prevent any escalation of the situation, and tensions escalated when a group of locals, reportedly armed with traditional weapons, engaged in a physical altercation with CRPF personnel during the confrontation.

The latest flare-up is reportedly linked to petrol pumps that had earlier been constructed in the disputed stretch of land. These fuel outlets were previously shut down following intervention by the administrations of both Assam and Nagaland amid border-related tensions.

As per sources, there was a face-off between armed Naga individuals and CRPF personnel, creating an atmosphere of anxiety among residents. While no violence has been officially reported so far, the situation remains tense. Security forces have stepped up patrolling in the area to ensure that the situation does not spiral out of control. Officials from both states are closely monitoring developments.