Assam: Tiger Attack in Jorhat Leaves Man Seriously Injured

A tiger scare has gripped the residents of Habichuk in Assam’s Jorhat district, as a man was severely injured in an attack on Tuesday.
The victim, identified as Sarat Barua, was attacked by a tiger after which he sustained critical injuries.
Sarat was rushed to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for immediate medical attention. The incident has caused panic among the locals, who are concerned about their safety.
Forest officials have been alerted and efforts are underway to track down the tiger and ensure the safety of the residents in the area. Further investigations and measures are being taken to prevent any future attacks.
Earlier on June 24, panic gripped the residents of Juria in Assam’s Nagaon district following the reports of a Royal Bengal Tiger venturing into a village.
The tiger was roaming around a village in Juria creating panic among the residents residing in the area.
It is to be mentioned that the tiger had attacked many pet animals and killed one horse.
However, the forest department officials were unsuccessful in chasing away or caging the tiger which had been causing panic among the residents.