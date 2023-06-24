Assam: Bengal Tiger Wanders Into Nagaon Village, Sparks Panic Among Locals

Panic gripped the residents of Juria in Assam’s Nagaon district following the reports of a Royal Bengal Tiger ventured into a village and had been roaming since then for the past five days, reports emerged on Saturday.
The tiger had been roaming around a village in Juria creating panic among the residents residing in the area.
It has come to the fore that the tiger had so far attacked many pet animals and killed one horse in the past five days.
Meanwhile, the forest department officials are unsuccessful in chasing away or caging the tiger that had been causing panic among the residents, however, have urged the villagers to remain alert.
Last month, panic gripped among locals after a one-horned rhino ventured into a village near Mariani in Assam’s Jorhat district.
The villagers of Nakachari Dohutia village spotted the rhino straying in a paddy field, after which they immediately informed forest officials.
A forest ranger officer of Mariania said that the rhino took shelter at a canal.
“Today morning, some villagers spotted the rhino and informed us. We have informed higher authorities and a team from Assam State Zoo will come to rescue the big animal," he said.
"We first spotted the rhino inside Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary in January this year. We have also spotted the footprint of the rhino in the village area multiple times," he added.