Assam: Bengal Tiger Wanders Into Nagaon Village, Sparks Panic Among Locals

A forest ranger officer of Mariania said that the rhino took shelter at a canal.

“Today morning, some villagers spotted the rhino and informed us. We have informed higher authorities and a team from Assam State Zoo will come to rescue the big animal," he said.

"We first spotted the rhino inside Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary in January this year. We have also spotted the footprint of the rhino in the village area multiple times," he added.