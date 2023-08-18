Assam: Timber-Laden Trucks Seized in Sarthebari

In an operation, the police in Assam’s Sarthebari apprehended two timber-laden trucks at Majdia on Friday.
According to sources, these trucks were reportedly en route from Meghalaya, attempting to transport timber without the required documentation.
The incident sheds light on the pervasive issue of tax evasion within the lucrative timber trade, often associated with illicit networks.
The trucks, bearing registration numbers AS-01-BC-1196 and AS-15-AC-5975, were intercepted as part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal activities and enforce proper regulations.
This seizure underscores the importance of addressing such activities to ensure sustainable resource management and lawful trade practices.
Earlier on August 4, a huge consignment of timber which was being transported illegally was intercepted and two Bhutan nationals were caught in an operation carried out by the forest department in Assam's Chirang district
Preliminary reports stated that the forest department operation was carried out at Dadgiri along the Indo-Bhutan international borders in the Chirang district.
Officials informed that during the operation they were able to seize a pick-up van that had a Bhutan number plate and was carrying the smuggled timber.
According to information received, forest department officials from the Runikhata range in Chirang arrived at the scene after receiving inputs from informants where they found the Bolero pick-up vehicle with numbers BP 1D 1618 loaded with timber.