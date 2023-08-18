Assam: Timber Smuggler Held While Felling Trees In Sipajhar
In a successful operation, a smuggler was apprehended by the forest department in the Bairagi Jhar forest region of Assam’s Sipajhar on Friday.
The authorities apprehended the individual identified as Mintul Hoque, red-handed while he was in the act of cutting trees and loading them into a car.
Although three other smugglers managed to evade capture, Mintul Hoque was apprehended at the scene.
The forest department's swift action led to the seizure of a DI vehicle, further highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat illegal logging and protect the region's valuable natural resources.
Earlier today, the police in Assam’s Sarthebari apprehended two timber-laden trucks at Majdia.
According to sources, these trucks were reportedly en route from Meghalaya, attempting to transport timber without the required documentation.
The incident sheds light on the pervasive issue of tax evasion within the lucrative timber trade, often associated with illicit networks.
The trucks, bearing registration numbers AS-01-BC-1196 and AS-15-AC-5975, were intercepted as part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal activities and enforce proper regulations.