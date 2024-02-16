Assam

Assam: Tinsukia Cop Injured After Rifle Goes Off While Cleaning

The wounded jawan has been identified as Basanta Das, sources informed.
Assam: Tinsukia Cop Injured After Rifle Goes Off While Cleaning
Assam: Tinsukia Cop Injured After Rifle Goes Off While Cleaning
Pratidin Time

In a sensational incident in Assam's Tinsukia district, a police officer mysteriously sustained serious bullet injuries, reports said on Friday.

The wounded jawan has been identified as Basanta Das, sources informed.

As per reports, he was deployed as the Personal Security Officer (PSO) of DSP Binanda Basumatary.

It is suspected that the jawan was injured as the rifle went off due to the jawan's carelessness while he was cleaning it.

Das was reportedly admitted to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) after the incident occurred.

Assam: Tinsukia Cop Injured After Rifle Goes Off While Cleaning
Former Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta's PSO Allegedly Shoots Self
Assam police
Personal Security Officer

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/assam-tinsukia-cop-injured-after-rifle-goes-off-while-cleaning
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com