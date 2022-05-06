Assam: Tinsukia's Disangmukh Residents Fear Floods Again This Year

With the monsoon season en route, residents of about 10 villages in Disangmukh area of Assam's Sivasagar district fear that their area would be flooded and urged the state government to take necessary steps to solve the problem of flooding that they face every year.

Dominated by the ‘Mishing’ tribe people, the entire Disangmukh area is a flood-prone area and during monsoon season every year, people suffer many difficulties.

Due to floods every year, people of the area have been forced to move to highland areas to take shelter along with domestic animals.

"Every year, we are facing the same problems. Many villagers of the area are forced to leave their homes and take shelter in high lands. We fear the same condition this year also," Ranoj Panging, a local resident of the Disangmukh said.

He further said many villagers are being prepared to make temporary shelter homes in high lands.

Seeking help from the state government, Ranoj said, "Now high lands have become our second home. The government should take appropriate measures to tackle the flood situation in our area."

Another local from the same area, Nunu Panging said, "We have been facing a similar situation every year, it is difficult to survive. Sometimes we won't able to get drinking water even."

Last year, about6.50 lakh people in 22 districts of the state were affected by floods.

