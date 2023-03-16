Assam TMC Chief Ripun Bora Terms State Govt’s Budget "Directionless"

The Assam Trinamool Congress (TMC) has termed the budget for the financial year 2023-24 presented by the Assam government as a directionless budget.

Addressing a press conference by the party president Ripun Bora here in Guwahati said that the budget is a tax-dependent budget and alleged that the budget would not be able to show the state a development path.

Bora also said, “The budget refers to an estimate of the state's consolidated fund inflows for 2023-24, however, we have all seen that the central government provides almost no financial support to the state. It is well known that Assam will lose Rs 9,000 crore per year after the repeal of the Special Category Status. There is no mention about the unemployment situation in the budget. The budget 2023-24 is nothing but an extreme evasion. We rebuke the budget.”

Bora further lamented that the budget did not include any aspect in terms of industrialization in Assam.

Meanwhile, criticizing the Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, TMC Media Department Chairman, Dilip Kumar Sarma termed the Assam budget for fiscal year 2023-24, as an anti-people budget.

Earlier, Assam finance minister Ajanta Neog on Thursday said that this year’s budget will be focused on the overall welfare of the people.

Addressing reporters ahead of tabling the budget during the ongoing session of the Assam Legislative Assembly today, the finance minister noted that this would be her third budget.

Ajanta Neog said, “This will be the third budget that I will be presenting. This year the budget will focus on the overall welfare of the people of the state.”

The finance minister elucidated the sectors that were given more importance in this year’s budget. She said that special focus had been on the education sector and eradication of poverty.

“This year, the budget will emphasize on self-employment. We have given special focus on revamping the education sector. Also, eradication of poverty in Assam will be a major focus point for this budget,” she said.