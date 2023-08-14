Assam TMC Emphasizes Need for Anti-Venom in Hospitals to Tackle Snake Bite Cases

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the published figure of around 5.4 million snakebites worldwide each year severely understates the true size of the problem in the Indian subcontinent, notably in Assam. The Indian monocled cobra, banded krait, bigger black krait, lesser black krait, king cobra, green pit viper, and Salazar's pit viper are among the venomous snakes found in the region. Unfortunately, the scarcity of trustworthy snakebite data makes efficient public health planning and resource allocation difficult.