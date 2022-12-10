Snake Found in Dubai-Bound Air India Express Flight, DGCA Orders Probe

A snake was found in a Dubai-Bound Air India Express flight on Saturday.
The snake was found in Air India Express Boeing B-737 flight from Calicut to Dubai which took off as scheduled and after landing in the destination airport, the staff reported a snake on board the aircraft.
A senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official was quoted by ANI, “Air India Express B737-800 aircraft VT-AXW operated flight IX-343 (Calicut-Dubai). A snake was found in the cargo hold on arrival at Dubai.”
Passengers were deplaned safely and the aircraft was fumigated properly before the next operation.
"Passengers were safely deplaned and airport fire services were informed. The aircraft has been fumigated," another DGCA official said.
The aviation regulatory body, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has ordered a detailed probe regarding the incident.
"DGCA officials investigate the snake incident in the Air India Express plane," said the aviation body.
(with inputs from ANI)