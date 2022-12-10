Snake Found in Dubai-Bound Air India Express Flight, DGCA Orders Probe

A snake was found in a Dubai-Bound Air India Express flight on Saturday.

The snake was found in Air India Express Boeing B-737 flight from Calicut to Dubai which took off as scheduled and after landing in the destination airport, the staff reported a snake on board the aircraft.

A senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official was quoted by ANI, “Air India Express B737-800 aircraft VT-AXW operated flight IX-343 (Calicut-Dubai). A snake was found in the cargo hold on arrival at Dubai.”

Passengers were deplaned safely and the aircraft was fumigated properly before the next operation.