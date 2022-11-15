Assam: TMC Organizes Signature Campaign in Guwahati

The Assam Trinamool Congress (TMC) proceeded with its signature drive in Guwahati, to protest against the city's escalating expenses of living, increasing property taxes, and insufficiency of clean water.

Members of Assam TMC, Assam TMC Youth and Women’s wing took part in the signature drive at Fancy Bazaar in Guwahati in the presence of its party president Ripun Bora.

Before this, the party ran its signature campaign in Beltola Bazaar and Paltan Bazaar as well, gaining vigorous support from the general public.

Members of the party collected signatures on a letter while canvassing shops in the market with the slogan "Stop Price Rise”, "Stop Hike in Property Taxes", and "Anti-Public Himanta Govt Murdabaad".

After the mass signing drive, the letter will be delivered to the Chief Secretary of the Government of Assam.

Party state president Ripun Bora reiterated how Assam Police officers prevented TMC leaders from holding a protest. He further said that the BJP Government is afraid of any engagement with the public that calls into question the authority of the Government.