Assam: One Held For Aiding ULFA-I Militants In Tinsukia Ambush

Assam police on Tuesday arrested a linkman of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) in Assam’s Jorhat district on Tuesday.

Sources said that the apprehended linkman allegedly aided ULFA-I militants in the ambush attack against the Indian Army that took place on Monday.

The arrested individual, identified as Maina Borgohain, was nabbed from Kakojan.

An investigation to unearth further linkages is on, police informed.

Earlier yesterday, an encounter broke out between security forces and ULFA-I militants at Pengeri in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

According to sources, the firing between both the sides started after a grenade blast in the vicinity.

No injury or casualty was reported.

Later, ULFA-I, in an official statement, claimed responsibility of the attack terming it as ‘Operation Lakhipathar’.

The banned outfit claimed that several jawans were injured in the attack, however, authorities are yet to comment on the matter.