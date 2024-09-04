From Next Year Onwards, Assam To Celebrate Sootea Day on August 20

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared that August 20 will be observed as Sootea Day to commemorate the region's vital role in India's freedom movement. The Chief Minister made this declaration during his visit to the Sootea Police Station in Biswanath District, where he paid tribute to the bravehearts who hoisted the national flag during the Quit India Movement in 1942.
"In response to a resolution of hoisting national flag in every police stations across the nation on September 20, people of Sootea and its adjoining places mobilised themselves by the call of the nation and under the leadership of late Biman Chandra Bora hoisted the national flag at Sootea police station on 20 August, 1942," he said.
The Chief Minister emphasized that from now on, Sootea Day will be celebrated with the full support of the government, alongside the participation of the local community. He also announced plans to construct a heritage monument at the Sootea Police Station, with an allocation of Rs 5 crore for the project. The monument will showcase the rich heritage of the region and honor the leaders who played a crucial role in the historic flag hoisting.
The project will include a garden and statues of the leaders involved in the 1942 flag hoisting, with a blueprint set to be prepared soon. The announcement was made in the presence of prominent figures, including MP Ranjit Dutta, MLA Padma Hazarika, Principal Secretary B Kalyan Chakravarthy, and ADGP Munna Prasad.
Sootea Day will serve as a reminder of Assam's significant contribution to India's struggle for independence and will be a day of pride and celebration for the people of the region.