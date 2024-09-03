Indigenous Leaders-Debabrata Saikia Sort Out Differences In Sivasagar

Representatives of 30 indigenous and ethnic groups met with senior Assam Congress leader Debabrata Saikia in Sivasagar on Tuesday. This was after the indigenous leaders had given Saikia a 24-hour ultimatum to clarify his stance regarding a recent statement of his.
The meeting went down at a restaurant in Sivasagar where 28 of the 30 representatives were present. It was decided that all said and done arose out of confusion and everything henceforth will be back to usual.
The matter stemmed from recent events of an assault on a minor indigenous girl, an arm wrestler, and the gang rape of another minor girl in Assam. In both incidents, apart from others, non-Assamese culprits were identified, which led to simmering tensions and demands for the safeguarding of indigenous rights.
The 30 organizations had previously expressed their displeasure over what Saikia had said on the Assembly floor. Giving him an ultimatum, they also threatened to disrupt a Congress meeting planned in Sivasagar on September 4 where Gaurav Gogoi is expected to be present.
Speaking about today's meeting, the Congress Leader of Opposition in the Assam Assembly said, "I have held talks with them [organization leaders]. In the Assembly, we cannot identify the indigenous people. The government has to recognize them. I urge you to listen to what the Chief Minister said on the floor. He said that the government does feel the need to define the term 'indigenous'. As long as they do not identify the indigenous people, a form of division will continue to arise. Today I urged them that we should work together to ensure the betterment of the indigenous people of Assam and to ensure that their rights are safeguarded."
"When crimes against women happen, the culprit may be indigenous or non-indigenous, but these groups should always raise their voices. I will never object to that. The confusion has arisen out of irresponsible journalism and twisting of speeches for views," said Debabrata Saikia.
He further said, "Just like 'Om' in Hinduism has thousands of meanings, my words were taken out of context with a different meaning. There were some misunderstandings and we have talked everything through. I hope they will continue to raise their voices for the rights of the indigenous people."
Meanwhile, Basanta Gogoi, President of the All Tai Ahom Students' Union (ATASU) said, "A remark of his [Debabrata Saikia] in the Assembly and that led to some anger from 30 indigenous groups. We demanded that he should clarify his stance, and he did so. He came to us and we talked it out. Everything was a misunderstanding; something was said and something else was made out it. Our anger at his comments, which he has clarified that he never said, stand withdrawn."
Additionally, controversial Bir Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha said, "We were angered by his comments, but after meeting with the Leader of the Opposition, who said that his comments were taken out of context, we have sorted everything. However, there is a narrative being peddled that the 30 organizations have political backing. One thing is clear that in 2026 [Assembly elections] whichever party, be it Congress or BJP, is with the indigenous people, will have the support of Upper Assam."