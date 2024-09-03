Indigenous Leaders-Debabrata Saikia Sort Out Differences In Sivasagar

Speaking about today's meeting, the Congress Leader of Opposition in the Assam Assembly said, "I have held talks with them [organization leaders]. In the Assembly, we cannot identify the indigenous people. The government has to recognize them. I urge you to listen to what the Chief Minister said on the floor. He said that the government does feel the need to define the term 'indigenous'. As long as they do not identify the indigenous people, a form of division will continue to arise. Today I urged them that we should work together to ensure the betterment of the indigenous people of Assam and to ensure that their rights are safeguarded."