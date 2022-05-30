Assam To Come Up With 70 MW Solar Power Plant In Amguri

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will partially commission state’s biggest solar power project, the Rs 300-crore 70-MW Amguri solar park project tomorrow (May 31).

The project is being executed by M/s Jackson Power Private Limited as Solar Power Developer (SPD), with the Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGCL) acting as solar power park developer (SPPD).

According to officials, APGCL leased out the project site and the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) will procure power from M/s Jackson Power Private Limited under a power purchase agreement (PPA).

Due to a land dispute, only 50 MW capacity of the project could be commissioned at present, officials informed, adding that the remaining 20 MW will be commissioned after another two months or so.

Currently, around 40 MW of power is being generated during the trial runs, they further informed.

In February 2019, the then chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal ahad laid the foundation stone for the project. The target date of commissioning of the project was December 2021.

It may be mentioned that the Amguri project dates back to the 1990s when the then then Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta had laid the foundation of a 360-MW gas-based thermo-electricity project on a 340-acre plot of land at Japisajia village in Amguri.

The capacity of the project was subsequently reduced to 100 MW because the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas expressed its inability to supply sufficient gas to fuel the project.

The project remained stagnant after that until it was decided to convert the project into a 70-MW solar power project.

