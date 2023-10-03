Assam To Conduct Socio-Economic Assessment Of Indigenous Muslims

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled government in Assam will carry out a socio-economic assessment of indigenous Muslim communities residing in the state, announced the chief minister’s office (CMO) on Tuesday.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed officials to conduct a survey of the Goria, Moria, Deshi, Syed and Jolha communities in the state.
The CMO said that the findings will guide the state government to take suitable measures aimed at the socio-political and educational upliftment of the indigenous minorities in Assam.
This comes just two days after CM Sarma said that the BJP did not need “Miya” (Muslim) votes of “Char” (riverine sandbar) areas for the next 10 years as it would take them at least that much time to “reform themselves” by leaving behind practices like child marriage.
However, CM Sarma said “Miya” people supported him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP, and they could continue to do so without voting for the party.
Speaking to reporters on Sunday, he said, “The BJP will do public welfare and they will support us, but they don’t need to vote for us. There is no harm in supporting us. Let them shout ‘zindabad’ for Himanta Biswa Sarma, Narendra Modi and the BJP.”
“When elections arrive, I will request them not to vote for us. You can vote for us when you follow family planning, stop child marriages and shed fundamentalism,” he said. He added it would take 10 years for the community to achieve these ‘targets’,” added the chief minister.
He said, “We will seek votes after 10 years, not now.”
Those voting for BJP should not have more than two or three children, must send their daughters to school, discourage child marriage, and shun fundamentalism and adopt Sufism, the Assam CM had said.
Asked about char areas which is predominantly occupied by Bengali-speaking Muslims did not have proper schools, he replied saying, “It can’t happen that minority students won’t get a chance to study. We will open seven colleges in minority areas in the coming days.”
The CMO Assam handle on X wrote, “In a meeting held at Janata Bhawan, HCM Dr @himantabiswa directed the officials concerned to carry out a socio-economic assessment of Assam's Indigenous Muslim communities (Goria, Moria, Deshi, Syed & Jolha).”
“This findings of which will guide the Government to take suitable measures aimed at the comprehensive socio-political and educational upliftment of the State’s indigenous minorities,” it added.