Assam to Get 1 Kendriya Vidyalaya and 5 Navodaya Vidyalayas: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended a vibrant cultural programme organized by Balmiki Sangeet Vidyalaya at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday.

The event featured an enchanting display of Assamese heritage through performances by 1,200 students from the Safai Karmis community, showcasing Borgeet, Sattriya dance, and Boortaal Nritya.

Expressing his admiration for the performers, the Chief Minister remarked, "Today, 1,200 children of cleaning staff participated in a unique cultural programme. The audience was thrilled by their performances. I extend my greetings to them and pray for their bright future. Two years from now, these students will showcase their cultural talents in Delhi, with full support from the state government."

At the event, CM Sarma announced significant educational developments for the state, including the establishment of one Kendriya Vidyalaya in Jagiroad and five Navodaya Vidyalayas across Assam. He credited the central government for this initiative, stating, "Yesterday, the central government made this decision. I express my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this."

Earlier, on Saturday, the Chief Minister attended the first-ever reunion seminar of Assam Police chiefs at the DGP Office in Ulubari. The event brought together former Directors General of Police (DGPs) from Assam, Meghalaya, and the heads of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

Speaking at the seminar, CM Sarma highlighted its significance as a platform for current officers to gain insights from the experiences of former DGPs. "This seminar is not just a formal gathering; it is a profound tribute to the invaluable contributions that have shaped the identity and achievements of Assam Police, contributing immensely to India's security and unity," he said.