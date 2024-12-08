Permanent Offices for BJP Mandals Across State by 2026, Says CM Sarma

In a move aimed at strengthening the BJP’s grassroots connection, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the establishment of permanent party offices across all mandals in the state.

Advertisment

The initiative, which is set to revolutionize the party’s engagement with the people, was unveiled on Sunday with the inauguration of the Sualkuchi Mandal office in Kamrup (Rural) district.

Sarma emphasized the significance of these offices, stating, "Today is a joyous day as we open this modern office building with state-of-the-art facilities. We aim to replicate this across all mandals in Assam."

The Chief Minister revealed that the majority of these mandal offices would be completed by 2026, ahead of the next state elections. He underscored the value of these permanent establishments in fostering closer ties between the BJP and the people of Assam, noting that they would serve as crucial hubs for understanding local issues and implementing effective solutions.

"These offices will help us stay in constant touch with the people, addressing their concerns and working together for their betterment," he added.

The event also witnessed the presence of Union Minister Pabitra Margherita, North Kamrup BJP president Subal Pal, and other dignitaries, who joined Sarma in celebrating this milestone for the party.

In addition to the office inauguration, the Chief Minister launched the ambitious Palasbari-Sualkuchi Bridge project, a 12.2 km-long bridge over the Brahmaputra River that will enhance connectivity between Palasbari and Sualkuchi. This bridge is expected to significantly boost transportation infrastructure and foster stronger links across the region.

The foundation stone for the project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14, 2023, with a budget allocation of Rs. 3190 crore. Sarma revealed that the bridge, which promises to be a game-changer in Assam's infrastructure landscape, is set for completion by 2028.

Sarma's dual announcement of building permanent BJP offices and launching a high-impact infrastructure project marks a strategic push to connect with voters while also investing in the state’s long-term development. The move underscores the government's commitment to enhancing both political and physical connectivity in Assam.