Assam to get 13 New Model Schools

The Assam government has given approval for setting up 13 new model schools or Adarsha Vidyalayas in the state.

The government has also decided to establish 97 model schools in tea garden areas.

This was announced by Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta while addressing the media after the cabinet meet on Saturday.

A slew of many other important decisions were taken at the cabinet meet held today.

Along with this, the Assam government has decided to borrow Rs 170.15 crores from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) for the construction of three bridges and roads in rural areas.

Keshab Mahanta said, “If there is more than one and a half acres of land in any municipal area, it would not be treated as economically weaker section (EWS).”

The cabinet also decided to make availability of caste certificates a hassle-free process.

Speaking on this, Mahanta said, “Children can get direct access to caste certificates if their parents have one. Those families who do not have a caste certificate will get them within 45 days.”

Keshab Mahanta also said that students of classes 9 and 10 will be given their certificates by officials of the district administration in their schools itself.

On the other hand, the Sarnia Kachari community in the state will get their caste certificates in the same name.

Also Read: BSF Seizes Phensedyl from India-Bangladesh Border