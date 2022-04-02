BSF Seizes Phensedyl from India-Bangladesh Border

Troops of the 43 Battalion Border Security Force (BSF) seized 210 bottles of Phensedyl from the India-Bangladesh international border in the South Garo Hills district of Meghalaya on Friday.

According to BSF, the drugs were being smuggled from India to Bangladesh.

In an official statement, the BSF said that smuggling of this banned cough syrup from India to Bangladesh remains a challenge for the Border Security Force.

Phensedyl is a codeine-based cough syrup, used as a substitute for liquor, which is strictly prohibited in Bangladesh.

In the last three months, the BSF in Meghalaya Frontier seized more than 1,300 bottles of Phensedyl being crossed through International Border.

Earlier in February, the BSF had seized 597 bottles of Phensedyl from South Garo Hills region.

