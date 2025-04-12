Congress Leader Reetam Singh Re-Arrested Moments After Bail Release in Morigaon

In a dramatic turn of events on Friday, April 11, Congress leader Reetam Singh was re-arrested by Morigaon police just moments after securing bail and walking out of Morigaon District Jail. He was immediately taken into custody and transported to Jagiroad Police Station. Authorities have not disclosed the reasons for this fresh arrest, and no official statement has been issued regarding the new charges.

The sudden re-arrest has sparked political controversy and public concern, with Congress supporters and Singh’s family alleging it to be an act of politically motivated harassment. His family claimed that Singh had secured bail in all previous cases and was released legally, yet he was arrested again without explanation.

Singh’s father told the media that the police arrested his son without any prior notice and protested by lying on the ground in front of the police vehicle in an attempt to stop them. His mother stated this was the fourth such incident and questioned the legality of repeated arrests without proper legal procedure. She also suggested that Singh’s political writings might be the reason behind these actions, asking, “Are they scared of his political voice?”

Another family member said that just as he was about to be released, a new FIR was filed, leading to yet another arrest. Even after the High Court granted him bail, police allegedly arrested him without presenting any official documents, FIR, or explaining the grounds for detention or the jurisdiction involved.

The case continues to raise serious questions about legal protocol and political freedom, with many calling for transparency and accountability from law enforcement.