Assam to Launch 2nd Edition of Amrit Brikshya Andolan with Major Forest Recovery Efforts

“While addressing erosion and flooding from the Bogi River to Matmara, we have reclaimed a significant area of forest land from the Brahmaputra River. The Mising Council is currently working on reforestation efforts, and we are on track to officially designate this reclaimed land as a forest reserve soon. Additionally, we have evicted encroachers from Kabu Chapori in Dhemaji, and this area will also be declared a forest reserve. In Goalpara, where proposed reserve forests were previously occupied by people, we are conducting evictions to convert these lands into reserve forests. Over the past three years, we have successfully recovered around 10,000 hectares of forest land through these eviction efforts,” stated CM Sarma.