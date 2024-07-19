"RaGa Should Be Made the Brand Ambassador for Population Control": Assam CM

"While I was health minister, around 1 lakh male sterilizations were done in 2009. These efforts should continue for better results. Political leaders should take the responsibility of raising awareness about birth control. In India, we cannot enforce family planning compulsorily. Although there has been some progress in population control, it is not publicly acknowledged. If former chief ministers in the 70s and 80s had addressed these issues neutrally concerning religion, the current situation would be different. If previous governments had focused on educating girls and preventing child marriages, such issues wouldn't have arisen. I cannot perform magic in my three-year term in the government; it takes at least two decades to achieve effective population control," he concluded.