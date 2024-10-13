Assam to Observe 'Bhasa Gaurob Saptah' to Celebrate Classical Language Status

He wrote, “On 3rd October 2024, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi officially recognized Assamese as a Classical Language. To celebrate this historic achievement, Assam will observe “Bhasa Gaurob Saptah”from 3rd to 9th November 2024.”

“Throughout this week, universities, schools, and civil society organizations will host events to honor the contributions of Assamese writers and scholars, whose work has shaped the language since the 4th century AD. The people of Assam will also express heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji for this significant gesture towards the state's cultural and language heritage,” the post further read.