Assam to Observe 'Bhasa Gaurob Saptah' to Celebrate Classical Language Status

In a bid to honour the historic recognition of Assamese as a classical language, the Assam Government has announced that the state will celebrate 'Bhasa Gaurob Saptah' from November 3 to 9, 2024.
This was announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on social media platform ‘X’ on Sunday. This week-long event aims to promote the rich cultural heritage and linguistic pride of the Assamese people.
In the post, CM Sarma said that throughout this week, universities, schools, and civil society organizations will host events to honor the contributions of Assamese writers and scholars.
He wrote, “On 3rd October 2024, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi officially recognized Assamese as a Classical Language. To celebrate this historic achievement, Assam will observe “Bhasa Gaurob Saptah”from 3rd to 9th November 2024.”
“Throughout this week, universities, schools, and civil society organizations will host events to honor the contributions of Assamese writers and scholars, whose work has shaped the language since the 4th century AD. The people of Assam will also express heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji for this significant gesture towards the state's cultural and language heritage,” the post further read.