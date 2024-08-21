Assam to Regulate Opening of Educational Institutions with Security Clearance

The Assam Cabinet is set to introduce a new law requiring security clearance for any group seeking to establish institutions such as medical, nursing, dental colleges or universities in the state. Under the proposed law, groups will need to obtain security clearance from the state government before opening educational institutions.
Speaking to the media, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Previously, there was no law in place to regulate such practices. Anyone with land and financial resources could establish an institution, a system that was prevalent during the Congress regime. The Central Government issues licenses based on reports from the Intelligence Bureau (IB), and we are planning to implement a similar clause in the state. This will take a few months.”
The Chief Minister further revealed that certain institutions from Kerala are showing interest in opening universities in Muslim-majority areas of Assam, particularly in Barpeta and Barak Valley districts.
“These institutions are suspicious, but due to the lack of proper laws, Assam had no provision to scrutinize them. The Assam Cabinet is now focusing on this issue to ensure thorough background checks. Going forward, universities will only be allowed to operate after receiving Security Clearance from the Special Branch,” CM Sarma added.