No Govt Jobs For USTM Pass-Outs In Assam; CM Escalates Dispute

Students passing out from the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM) may soon not be able to apply for government jobs in Assam. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma implied that amid an ongoing war of words with the university.
He also said that with the upcoming medical college, USTM is looking to destroy Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
Sarma said that discussions are going on to explore ways to prevent USTM pass-outs from finding government jobs in Assam. "We are in the midst of discussions to ensure students passing from USTM are not allowed for jobs in Assam. Their certificate is from a different state."
Stating that this affects students passing from universities in the state, Sarma mentioned, "Our Gauhati and Dibrugarh university students are suffering. I have directed the legal department to look into provisions for USTM pass-outs to appear for another exam to be considered for jobs in Assam."
Meanwhile, such a provision would also apply to students from universities in other states, he said. Pressed by reporters, the Chief Minister further said, "I am angry on USTM; they are forcing water into Assam."
Speaking about the medical college under USTM, he said, "They are constructing a medical college with no patients. During National Medical Council inspection, they showed some fake patients. The day the medical college is constructed, they will work to destroy GMCH."
Asked about students from Assam studying in the university, Sarma said, "Assamese students should not study there. There they will pay to study; here they can study for free. If needed, I will increase the seats in Gauhati University."
"The challenge that USTM gave us is a challenge to Himanta Biswa Sarma and the people of Assam. So I will also take the appropriate steps when I get the chance," the Assam Chief Minister added.