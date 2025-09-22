Assam to Shut All Tea Gardens on Tuesday as Zubeen Da’s Final Journey Begins

Assam will come to a standstill on Tuesday as the state bids farewell to its most beloved cultural icon, Zubeen Garg. In a rare and heartfelt gesture, all tea gardens across Assam will remain closed to mourn the untimely demise of the legendary singer.

The call for the statewide shutdown came from the Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA), which urged tea estates to observe a day of silence and solidarity with millions of grieving fans.

Tuesday also marks the day of Zubeen Garg’s cremation. Preparations are underway at Kamarkuchi, Hatimura in Sonapur, where Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has dedicated 10 bighas of land to serve as the singer’s cremation site — a permanent memorial to the man who gave Assam its soundtrack.

Even as the first rays of the sun touched Guwahati, thousands of fans continued to stream into Sarusajai Stadium to catch a final glimpse of their beloved “Zubeen da.” Through the night, the crowd never thinned — young and old, rich and poor, people from every corner of the state gathered to bid farewell.

The funeral procession will begin around 8 AM on Tuesday from the Sarusajai Bhogeswar Baruah Complex, with lakhs of fans expected to accompany Zubeen Garg on his final journey. Minister Keshab Mahanta, Dr. Ranoj Pegu, and senior administrative officials are personally supervising the arrangements to ensure a smooth ceremony.

Chief Minister Sarma, who announced the land allocation on Monday, said the site would stand as a tribute for generations to come — a place where Assam could remember and celebrate the man whose songs defined love, rebellion, and identity for an entire era.

For Assam, Tuesday will not just be a day of mourning, but a historic farewell — the last standing ovation for the state’s eternal voice.