Preparations Underway for Zubeen Garg’s Last Rites at Sonapur's Hatimura

The last rites and cremation of Assam’s heartthrob, singer Zubeen Garg, are scheduled for Tuesday evening at Hatimura in Sonapur. Preparations are currently underway at the Kamarkuchi site to ensure the ceremony proceeds smoothly.

Minister Keshav Mahanta, Dr. Ranoj Pegu, and other administrative officials are actively supervising the arrangements. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced yesterday that 10 bighas of land will be dedicated for Zubeen Garg’s cremation site, marking a special tribute to the legendary singer.

Zubeen Garg’s funeral procession will begin tomorrow around 8 AM from the Sarusajai Bhogeswar Baruah Complex, with lakhs of fans expected to accompany him on his final journey. Following the CM’s directives, the administration has cleared parts of the surrounding jungle to prepare the site and facilitate the gathering.

Meanwhile, Samiran Phukan, General Secretary of AASU, said, “Zubeen Garg was an artist who belonged to everyone’s heart. Therefore, we have requested the government to construct the cremation site in an environment that allows people to experience their emotions intimately.”

