Assam to Witness Heavy Rainfall in the Next 5 Days: IMD

Assam to witness widespread light to moderate rainfall in the next five days, said India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD has issued a yellow watch over the region for the entirety of this five-day forecast period.

Meanwhile, the advisory urges residents to be aware of the local weather situation.

The weather department also issued a heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for the next 2-3 days for several states.

“The monsoon trough at mean sea level runs south of its normal position. It is likely to persist in the same location during the next 2-3 days”, said the weather department.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over interior Odisha & adjoining Chhattisgarh in lower and middle tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height,” the weather department added.

IMD also predicted that no significant change in maximum temperature over the country is very likely during the next five days.

Fairly widespread rainfall of light to moderate intensity is also expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during the next five days.